CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking everyone to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Tianna Moore. She was last seen in Alexandria.

Moore is about 5’6″ and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256)236-6600.