Huntsville Police charge woman with domestic violence following stabbing incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fight between a woman and her ex-boyfriend landed her in the back of a Huntsville Police car on Sunday morning. Eight units responded to an apartment building on the 44-hundred block of Bonnell Drive after 11:00 a.m.

Police said the woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend. But, they say no one was taken to the hospital. Officers took the woman to jail and charged her with domestic violence.