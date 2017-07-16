× Christmas Charities Year Round setting hundreds of local students up for success

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The first day of school is less than a month away. Many students are getting excited, but some parents are probably feeling anxious at this point. Not everyone can afford the supplies on their child’s back to school list.

So, Christmas Charities Year Round is working with hundreds of students to provide them with a backpack full of school supplies. The agency works year round to gather everything students will need for a successful year.

Those with the nonprofit are committed to helping more than 250 children this year. They have packed backpacks filled with folders, notebooks, pencils, crayons, everything that’s on their supply list. Of course, this takes help from the community too. Executive Director Kristin Hays said her wish is for every student they serve to find something under the tree at the agency.

“It gets them in that mindset to go,” Hays said about the students. “They’re ready to learn. They’ve got the same things that every other child in their class has.”

If you would like to help, just bring donations to Christmas Charities Year Round that’s located at 2840 Jordan Lane. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. If you have any questions, just call their office at 256-837-2373.