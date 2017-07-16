Alabama law enforcement is searching for a missing 11-year-old

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama law enforcement officials have issued a missing child alert for 11-year-old Victoria Skye Smith of Dadeville, Ala.

Authorities say that she was last seen around 4 a.m. on July 16.

Victoria is described as being 5’1″ tall, weighing 120 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a purple shirt with yellow writing that said “Civil Air Patrol,” with black gym shorts, brown flip flops and a head band with her hair pulled back.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Victoria Smith, please contact the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, or your local law enforcement office.