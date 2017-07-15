Saturday’s Storms: What To Expect

A cold front will move through the Valley Saturday, bringing another round of showers and storms during the afternoon. A pop up storm is possible all day, but the best window for storms will be from 12PM-6PM.

Even though storms are possible all day, they won’t be widespread so you don’t need to cancel your plans. You DO need to be prepared to seek shelter if a storm develops near you. Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! Live Alert 19 can be set to alert you if there’s lightning or heavy rain nearby, so you can get to a place to ride out the storm.

Where we do see storms they could be heavy at times! Torrential rainfall, brief high wind gusts over 40 miles per hour, and frequent (and intense) lightning may accompany the strongest storms. There’s no skill in predicting whether a single pop-up thunderstorm will impact a specific area at a set time hours in advance, so if you have outdoor plans, just be aware of the situation and be ready to adjust to dodge the downpours.

Although this front will bring some more storms this afternoon, it won’t bring a big change in our weather. The only difference you might notice by Sunday morning is a slight drop in humidity. It’s still going to be hot though! Highs will push near 90 Saturday and Sunday.