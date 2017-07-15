PHOTOS: Saturday’s knockout sunset after the storms

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Every storm runs out of rain eventually.

The heavy rain and big storms cleared out of the Tennessee Valley just in time Saturday evening to make way for a stunning, fiery sunset.

WHNT News 19’s camera atop the Lake Guntersville State Park lodge captured one of the most brilliant sunsets in recent memory. Our camera also was rolling when one of Saturday’s heaviest storms blew right across the lake, sending several boaters scrambling.

Several WHNT News 19 viewers shared pictures from all across north Alabama of the colorful sunset.

