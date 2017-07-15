× Huntsville Police investigate shooting death on Old Blue Springs Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting death that happened on Old Blue Springs Road.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly before midnight on Friday, July 14. When they arrived, officers found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that it appears there was an altercation between the victim and another man that led to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the Huntsville Police at (256)722-7100 or 53CRIME.