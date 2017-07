× Huntsville Fire Department investigating cause of house fire on McDow Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Fire Department was called out to the 3300 block of McDow Ave. for a house fire.

Five units responded to the home. The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. Huntsville Firefighters tell us no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.