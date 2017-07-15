Have you seen this ring? Special proposal goes awry when toddler loses engagement ring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – What should have been a beautiful memory has turned into a sad situation.

When Michael Owens proposed to Melissa Sharp Friday evening on the red bridge in Big Spring Park, it was such a sweet moment. Not only did Melissa say yes, so did her daughter Macy Jane.

Michael even purchased a tiny ring for the 2-year-old. But sweet turned to sour when the newly engaged couple noticed that Macy Jane had lost her ring!

Melissa reached out in the hope that someone would spot the tiny sparkles, and the ring could be found.

The couple says that Macy Jane most likely lost the ring somewhere between the red bridge and just across Church St. in downtown.

If you find the ring, you can contact Melissa at (256)777-6357 or melissa.sharp6@gmail.com.