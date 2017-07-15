WATCH LIVE: Deployment ceremony honors the soldiers and families of the 115th ESB

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 300 local soldiers from the 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion and their families will be honored during a deployment ceremony happening at Huntsville High School at 12 p.m. Saturday.

The 115th ESB is headquartered in Decatur and has units in Huntsville, Haleyville, and Florence. The soldiers will be deploying to the Middle East to provide tactical and strategic communications support to Overseas Contingency Operations.

Officials say the soldiers will employ sophisticated satellite and computer systems to primarily provide network and voice links for U.S. and Allied units.

The main element of the 115th ESB will be located in Kuwait with smaller elements located in surrounding countries.

This is the third time that the 115th ESB has been deployed.

WHNT News 19 plans to be at that ceremony, join us in honoring these soldiers during a live stream at noon.