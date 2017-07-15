× Decatur Police investigating death of homeless man

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are investigating the death of a homeless man found today.

Decatur PD responded to the call around 9:40 AM in a spot of woods behind the Morgan County District Shop on Central Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead male in a tent, and they determined he had been deceased for an extended amount of time.

The male has been identified and confirmed as homeless after the Morgan County Coroner was called. Police will release his identity after his family have been notified.

The body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.