Areas of thick fog likely Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A calm wind and very wet ground will contribute to thick fog development Saturday night.

Areas of fog will be possible beginning late Saturday evening and could last through mid-morning Sunday in some spots.

Many communities got significant rain on Saturday, so the fog may be widespread late tonight and Sunday morning.

Once the fog forms, it will remain in place for several hours. Flip through the gallery below to check how hard it may be able to see early in the morning.

Fog may linger near lakes and rivers through at least 9 a.m. Sunday.

If you have to drive somewhere late Saturday night or Sunday morning, review these safety reminders before hitting the road.

The fog will clear during the mid-morning hours, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds.

A pop-up shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Sunday due to a stalled front in the area. We will not have anything like what we had on Saturday, and the best chance of any rain on Sunday will be mainly south of Huntsville and Decatur.

Click here to read the forecast discussion.