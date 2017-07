× 18-year-old male escapes from Three Springs Madison School

MADIOSN, Ala. – Madison Police say an 18-year-old male has escaped from Three Springs Madison School, a juvenile facility designed to help struggling teens.

Madison Police say the teen is an Arabian male named Saleh Naji. Naji is 5’6″, 155 pounds, wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants. He has brown hair and brown eyes.