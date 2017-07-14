× Where to see the August total solar eclipse with a breathtaking view

TALLULAH GORGE, Ga. – Just 15 miles of northeast Georgia lies within the path of totality of the upcoming ‘Great American’ total solar eclipse, but this small area features some big picturesque possibilities.

Tallulah Gorge State Park is holding a free observation event in an area with spectacular waterfalls with live music, telescopes, and experts on hand to answer questions about the eclipse.

The event will take place at the Jane Hurt Yarn Interpretive Center with other viewing areas available throughout the park.

There is a five dollar charge for parking and spaces are limited.

The park is about 4.5 hours away from Huntsville.

Totality will occur at 2:36 p.m. ET on August 21 and last for two minutes and 33 seconds.

34.733534 -83.371528