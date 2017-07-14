× UPDATE: The baby delivered after deadly wreck on Jordan Lane has died

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There has been a second death following a head-on collision in Huntsville. Danetria Rice, 29, died in a crash on Jordan Lane Saturday afternoon. Now, the child she was pregnant with at the time has also died.

Rice died at the hospital, but doctors were able to deliver the child.

The driver of the other vehicle, Dennis Hammond, now faces murder charges.

WHNT News 19 contacted the Madison County District Attorney’s Office about the possibility additional charges against Hammond. They say they are waiting to make that decision based on the results of the autopsy.