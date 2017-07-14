U.S. Marines announce names, share pictures of those killed in a plane crash in Mississippi

(CNN) — The Marine Corps has released the names of the 15 Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman who were killed in Monday’s crash of a KC-130T in Mississippi.
They were:
Maj. Caine M. Goyette
Capt. Sean E. Elliott
Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins
Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson
Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden
Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne
Sgt. Owen J. Lennon
Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare
Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff
Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox
Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat
Sgt. Chad E. Jenson
Sgt. Talon R. Leach
Sgt. Joseph J. Murray
Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman
Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey