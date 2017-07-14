U.S. Marines announce names, share pictures of those killed in a plane crash in Mississippi

(CNN) — The Marine Corps has released the names of the 15 Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman who were killed in Monday’s crash of a KC-130T in Mississippi.

They were:

Maj. Caine M. Goyette

Capt. Sean E. Elliott

Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson

Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne

Sgt. Owen J. Lennon

Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare

Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox

Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat

Sgt. Chad E. Jenson

Sgt. Talon R. Leach

Sgt. Joseph J. Murray

Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey