U.S. Marines announce names, share pictures of those killed in a plane crash in Mississippi

(CNN) — The Marine Corps has released the names of the 15 Marines and one Navy hospital corpsman who were killed in Monday’s crash of a KC-130T in Mississippi.

They were:

Maj. Caine M. Goyette

Honor the Fallen Maj. Caine Michael Goyette, 41, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/b8R8rYeDOD — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Capt. Sean E. Elliott

Honor the Fallen Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30,with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/2AQFRQD73i — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins

Honor the Fallen Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, 34, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/mKJE0Zzynr — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson

Honor the Fallen Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, 45, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/PqXLDYm6Vq — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden

Honor the Fallen Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/OCn6IgPf03 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne

Honor the Fallen Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/Hmxld6JE1H — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Sgt. Owen J. Lennon

Honor the Fallen Sgt. Owen Lennon, 26, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/6xK7e6ZGIV — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare

Honor the Fallen Cpl. Daniel Baldassare, 20, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/m7QYu3VKOa — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff

Honor the Fallen Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, 22, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/Ci3JscwYWb — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox

Honor the Fallen Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/lSvi7lxjA1 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat

Honor the Fallen Staff Sgt. William Kundrat, 33, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/1UL7PqS9pG — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Sgt. Chad E. Jenson

Honor the Fallen Sgt. Chad Jenson, 25, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/fJdsEmUucs — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Sgt. Talon R. Leach

Honor the Fallen Sgt. Talon Leach, 27, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/g6ze6K3hSg — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Sgt. Joseph J. Murray

Honor the Fallen Sgt. Joseph Murray, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/Pdh8jPHsmc — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman

Honor the Fallen Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/OFpU3fiv9q — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey