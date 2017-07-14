Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping student granted new trial date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee teacher accused of taking his 15-year-old student to Northern California was granted a new trial date.

Tad Cummins' trial is now set for January 2, 2018.

However, an advocate for the victim believes this could affect the recovery process.

“Any kind of trial, no matter when it happens is going to be impactful. I mean, it’s going to bring up a lot of those old emotions, but it’d be better to just rip the band-aid off and do it now rather than push this out,” Rachel Irby said.

Irby said a later trial date could hinder efforts to break trauma bonding between the victim and Cummins.

“Now it’s going to be pushed out even further, and she’s going to have to go through all the emotions of everything that’s going to be talked about in the case,” said Irby.

Irby hopes that Cummins and his defense team will reconsider for not only the victim, but the other impacted by the case.

“It’s going to be the best thing for your own family. It’s going to be the best thing for this girl you supposedly care about.

If you did care at all for any of those people involved, you’d just want to get this over with. Don’t be selfish, and just own up and be a man, accept the consequences,” Irby said.

Cummins’ family maintains they do not support his actions but do stand behind him.