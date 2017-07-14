× SATURDAY: Concert in Shuttle Park benefiting the Space Camp Scholarship Fund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 2017 Concert in Shuttle Park benefiting the Space Camp Scholarship Fund will take place Saturday evening. The Black Jacket Symphony will be on stage playing hits from the 1960s to today. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.

The Black Jacket Symphony will be on stage playing hits from the 1960s to today. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.

When:

Saturday, July 15

Gates will open at 6 p.m. / Concert starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20.