One person killed in single-vehicle wreck in Hartselle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Hartselle Police are investigating a fatal wreck this morning. According to authorities, it happened just before 1 a.m. Friday, on Interstate 65, near the 328 mile marker.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck left the road, over-corrected and flipped several times. We are told the driver died on the scene, but no word if he was wearing a seat belt or not.

One southbound lane was closed for over an hour, while police investigated the scene.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

