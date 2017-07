GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Guntersville Police Department is asking for your help in locating James Earl Wilson. The 61-year-old has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday.

Wilson has been staying at the Overlook Motel on U.S. Highway 431 South in Guntersville.

He’s described as being 5’9″ tall and weighing 180 lbs. He has green eyes and is balding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.