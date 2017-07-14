Lantanas are great for attracting butterflies and birds to your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lantana are multicolored flowers that are full of nectar, and as such, are great for attracting butterflies and hummingbirds. They have a number of good traits that may be perfect for your garden.

Lantanas love full sun and need at least six hours for their flowers. They are quite drought tolerant, so they don't need too much water. Some lantanas may have berries by late summer for the birds, but other animals like deer and rabbits won't be interested. These flowers come in a variety of colors, often changing colors as the flowers mature.

Lantanas are typically an annual in our area, but some varieties may be perennial. Lastly, these can come in a variety of shapes - some will grow upright, others mounding, and some low and spreading. Be sure to pick the right one for your garden space.

