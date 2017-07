Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - Lyrique Music Productions is bringing the Broadway musical "Hairspray" to the Lee High School Mainstage Theatre.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, "Hairspray" tells the story of a young girl who achieves her dream of performing on a TV dance show and works to integrate the show.

This production involves 60 cast members, mostly local high school and college students.

It will run July 21-23 and July 26-30.

Click here for show times and tickets.