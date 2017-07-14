× Google Fiber provides computer lab, gig-service for Harris Home for Children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Only being in Huntsville for a short time, Google Fiber is reaching out to homeowners, businesses and non-profits in the city.

On Friday, the Harris Home for Children celebrated Google Fiber services in a big way.

Google Fiber is partnering with the non-profit to provide high-speed, fiber optic internet access to the center and the children it serves. As part of Google Fiber’s Community Connections program, the new computer lab and digital literacy programs will give the Harris Home for Children the tools and resources needed to be smart and safe surfers of the web.

“When we are able to provide more opportunities for people who do not have access to the web on a regular basis, to have this kind of access, we get really excited about all of the possibilities..all of the STEM they can access online, all of the education resources,” said Google Fiber Community Impact manager, Daynise Joseph.

This is all made possible through Google Fiber’s community connections program.

“This is a partnership,” said Reggie McKenzie with Harris Home for Children. “We’re looking to not just a one day event, but for years to come to have that partnership and to open up other opportunities in Huntsville for our kids.”

They’re hoping this new lab will provide digital literacy opportunities for the children, who otherwise, may not have access to a computer.