GLO Airlines to suspend flights effective July 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Starting July 15, all fights aboard GLO Airlines are suspended.

GLO says this decision comes after they have had to cancel an excessive number of flights due to their flight operator, Corporate Flight Management. GLO is now suing the company they say over charged for services.

So what does this mean for those with GLO tickets? The company says they`re doing every thing they can to help ease the blow.

"It`s been a very rough year for airline travelers," says Jordan Mitchell, GLO Spokesperson. "If we can not add to that, and be as open and transparent with customers- that`s very important to us."

GLO Spokesperson Jordan Mitchell says they hope the latest flight suspension is short lived, after their current flight operator, Corporate Flight Management, was unable to properly staff flights and maintain aircrafts as needed.

Mitchell says they don`t plan on going away- and are looking at other operators. "But some of those offers have basically put us in the same position that we`re in now, and it would be 6 months down the road. We want to make sure it`s a long term solution."

In the meantime, they`re working to get in contact with every customer with a ticket- to make arrangements, and keep their business.

"We take customer service very, very seriously. We are notifying all of our passengers- offering them refunds or other re-accommodations," says Mitchell.

He says how they handle those accommodations will be on a case by case basis. "Some people will need flights on other carrier- some will want just a straight up refund," says Mitchell. "This is just a bump in the road. The company is sticking around. We`re just looking for a new operator. We expect to be back online as soon as possible."

Still have questions? Check out their website at www.flyglo.com/.