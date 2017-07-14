Friday’s storms left an incredible view, another round comes in Saturday

If you missed the sky following some big downpours Friday evening, you missed another good show! Cloud shadows, towering thunderstorms, and big downpours along with rainbows and shelf clouds: we had a little bit of everything…

Some spotty but heavy storms dumped a LOT of rain in isolated pockets Friday, so if you either got too much rain or didn’t get enough, Saturday is another 50/50 chance to ‘even it all out.’

More active thunderstorms are coming on Saturday, and some of them will get heavy! Torrential rainfall, brief high wind gusts over 40 miles per hour, and frequent (and intense) lightning may accompany the strongest storms from 11 AM to around 8 PM. Storms will be very scattered in nature, so some places get heavy rain while others don’t get much at all. There’s no skill in predicting whether a single pop-up thunderstorm will impact a specific area at a set time hours in advance, so if you have outdoor plans, just be aware of the situation and be ready to adjust to dodge the downpours.

‘Cold’ front in July? The main contributor to Saturday’s storms: a ‘cold front’ sliding south across the Tennessee Valley. Let’s be clear here: no cold air moves in, but it will get a little less humid on Sunday behind the front and the storms.

Will you notice it? Probably not, but the slim drop in moisture will help to thin out the scattered storms for Sunday.

Anything will help! Huntsville had it’s hottest day of the year on Friday: high at 95ºF with a heat index up over 100ºF!

-Jason

