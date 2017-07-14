× Fort Payne City Council is considering raising the sales tax

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – City council members discussed a proposed increase of the city’s sales tax during this week’s meeting. “I mean you can just let things go so long and you got to fix them sooner or later,” said Mayor Larry Chesser.

The council believes that raising the tax to 9% like many other areas, will provide a good source of revenue. “If we’re going to prosper, if we’re going to do things that really need to be done. We’re going to have to have it, or we’re going to have to go borrow it,” explained Mayor Chesser. ”

If they borrow the money, they’ll eventually have to pay it back. “We’ve found some industries that have fallen through the cracks, good size industries.”

Mayor Chesser says there are a few things that need to be done sooner rather than later. “Our immediate concerns are getting our plant equipment and infrastructure to the shape they need to be. Our vehicle fleet and our equipment, this sort of stuff.”

The mayor says he was originally against raising the sales tax. Now he realizes the need for the extra money. “In addition to this sales tax, somewhere down the road we’re going to have to add a couple pennies to our local gas tax,” said Mayor Chesser.

The council hopes to have a draft of the sales tax ordinance by Tuesday’s city council meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.