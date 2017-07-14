Flood warning posted for much of Lauderdale County Friday afternoon

ZIP CITY, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a flood warning for much of Lauderdale and a part of Colbert Counties Friday afternoon.

A slow-moving area of extremely heavy rain was located north of Downtown Florence, close to the Tennessee state line.

Refresh this page for the latest radar image:

Doppler radar indicated up to two inches of rain have already fallen near the state line, and another half inch to one inch will be possible until the rain dissipates.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Killen, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Green Hill, Oakland, Center Star, and Zip City.

The flood warning is set to expire at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

If you come across a flooded road, turn around – don’t drown! Never drive through a flooded road. The water may be much deeper than it appears, or the road itself may have been washed away.