Flash Flood Warning issued for northeastern Jackson County Friday night

The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a flood warning for northeastern Jackson County Friday night.

A slow-moving area of extremely heavy rain was located in the northeastern corner of the county, dumping as much as 3 inches of rain within one hour.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible, locally through midnight into early Saturday morning. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly or may be already occurring!

Very heavy rainfall up to 3-4" in localized areas has occurred w/ these storms. Hardest hit would be creeks along Little Coon Mtn. #HUNwx https://t.co/sbmXO8n1y7 — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) July 15, 2017

Some locations that will experience flooding include Bridgeport, Stevenson, Skyline, Hytop, Bass, Long Island, Russell Cave National Monument, Estillfork and Fackler.

The flood warning is set to expire at 11:45 p.m. Friday. Additional details regarding the flash flood warning are available below.

If you come across a flooded road, turn around – don’t drown! Never drive through a flooded road. The water may be much deeper than it appears, or the road itself may have been washed away.