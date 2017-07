Here is a sweet treat coming to a shelf near you. Blue Bell Ice Cream introduced their latest flavor this week.

It’s called Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch and will only be available for a limited time.

NEW FLAVOR ALERT: @bluebellicecream released "Sweet 'n Salty Crunch" today, and the WHNT team gives it a big thumbs up! A post shared by WHNT News 19 (@whntnews19) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

The vanilla ice cream is loaded with chocolate-coated pretzel bites, chopped roasted almonds and milk chocolate chunks.

The new treat was made available in stores on July 13, in the half gallon and pint sizes.

We’re releasing a brand new ice cream this Thursday! Can you guess the flavor? Until then, crunch on these clues. #bluebell #icecream pic.twitter.com/zNyntTj80F — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 11, 2017

I see chocolate! But, that’s not all. What do you see? Find out the sweet details tomorrow when we release this brand new flavor! #bluebell pic.twitter.com/UXGfBb39EQ — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 12, 2017