Are you looking for a free pet? The Arab Animal Shelter is full and waiving the adoption fee

ARAB, Ala. -- Are you looking for a new pet this summer? The Arab Animal Shelter is full, and you can adopt a dog or kitten for free.

Sweet kitten faces and happy dog barks greet you when you walk in the door at the Arab Animal Shelter. It's hard to say 'no' when a big eyed cat or an excited dog is looking up at you and for the Animal Control Officer who handles the place, that works in his in favor. He and the rest of the Arab Police Department want to hear the word 'yes'.

The Arab Police Department run shelter is packed to capacity, and all of the dogs and cats need homes. "We've been full for probably a couple of weeks, so what we've been doing is offering to waive the adoption fee for anyone who wants to adopt a pet," said Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston.

That fee is usually $25. "We'll probably do it through July, and we may go into August. We just really need to find some homes for the animals that we have down there," Ralston said. "We try everything possible not to euthanize a pet. We have a very, very low euthanization rate and we'll do whatever we can."

"If anyone wants to adopt a pet through the end of the month we will pay for the spay and neutering of the pet whether it's a cat or a dog," Ralston added.

The Animal Control Officer isn't always at the shelter, so it's best to call the shelter and leave a message to set up an appointment to come look at the pets. That number is 256-931-7270. Leave a message and the Animal Control Officer will return your call as soon as possible.

If you come during normal business hours Monday through Friday without an appointment and the officer isn't there, you can call the police department's non-emergency number and they'll let the officer know you're there. That number is (256) 586-8124.

You can find the shelter's website here.