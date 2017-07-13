× Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping student asks for new trial date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tad Cummins’ federal public defender, Dumaka Shabazz, filed a motion in federal court asking for the trial to be continued.

Cummins’ is accused of taking his 15-year-old student across state lines with the intent to have sex. If convicted, he is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on July 25.

The motion states that the defense needs additional time to investigate and research issues in the case.

In the motion, Shabazz wrote:

“In light of the serious nature of the charge, the ongoing plea discussions, and the need to

conduct additional research and investigation, undersigned counsel submits that the interests of

justice will be served by the granting of a continuance. Further, he submits that the denial of a

continuance in the present case would deny him the reasonable time necessary for effective

preparation, taking into account the exercise of due diligence.”

Cummins’ is requesting his trial be set for January of 2018.