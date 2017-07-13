Republic Services behind on trash pickup in the city of Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. – City of Madison Mayor Paul Finley said recent bad weather and a loss of personnel has caused Republic Services to fall behind schedule. "We recognize as a city the importance of that service and we are working diligently with Republic Services to improve that time frame and get everything back on track," Mayor Finley said.

In some cases, the company hasn't even been able to pick up trash in some neighborhoods, but he said Republic Services is working on speeding things up. "Right now we are about a day behind, day and a half. They're going to work through Saturday if the weather holds up," Mayor Finley explained.

Mayor Finley said he knows community members expect their trash picked up on time, and said overall he's pleased with Republic Services. "We are happy with their communication and their understanding. But no, we are not happy with the service given to date but we understand why," Mayor Finley said.