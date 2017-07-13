Pacific Tropical Storm: Fernanda Expected To Strengthen Moving West

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now, but not the Pacific. We just had Hurricane Eugene, now it’s Fernanda’s turn. This system is expected to become a hurricane shortly as it tracks west across the open Pacific Ocean. The center of circulation is still over 2000 miles west-southwest from Hawaii Thursday morning.

Fernanda Track

The official track takes the center west-northwest with a gradual increase in strength and Fernanda is expected to become a major hurricane over the weekend. It’s too early to tell if the system will have a direct impact on Hawaii.

Later next week as the system continues westward, waves could get a little choppy for the big island. We’ll see what happens by the end of next week. The green by Tuesday indicates seas running 10′-12′ east of Hawaii with higher waves by week’s end.