× Morgan County Drug Task Force agents arrest 3 people on meth-related charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — On Wednesday The Morgan County Drug Task Force Agents along with Hartselle Police arrested several subjects for methamphetamine-related offenses.

It started when Hartselle Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Hwy 31 South.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a box of cold medicine containing pseudoephedrine- which is the key ingredient in manufacturing methamphetamine. A Drug Task Force agent arrived and spoke with 40-year-old David Shane Fowler.

Agents said Fowler admitted that the cold pills were going to be used to manufacture methamphetamine. Drug Task Force agents had an investigation ongoing from the location where Fowler had left from.

Agents went to 603 Longhorn Pass Apt 2A and made contact with 31-year-old Shanna Lynn White and 34-year-old Patricia Romero. Agents obtained consent to search and discovered that White had actually bought the pills and provided them to Fowler in exchange for methamphetamine.

Agents located methamphetamine, scales, syringes, and a meth pipe. Agents arrested White and charged her with Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Romero was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Fowler’s bond was set at $5,000. White’s bond was set at $6,300. Romero’s bond is $300.

All subjects were transported to the Morgan County Jail.