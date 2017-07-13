Meet Tiger Jake – SEC Media Days’ Newest Star

HOOVER, Ala. – If you’ve been anywhere on social media today, then you’ve likely seen the latest star from SEC Media Days: Tiger Jake.

Easily the most photographed dog in #SECMD17 history. Meet TigerJake and his owner Ron. His hair dye gets reapplied every 8 weeks. #woof pic.twitter.com/LkMFAGcHpE — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) July 13, 2017

The service dog was dyed to look like the mascot for his owner Ron’s favorite team, the Auburn Tigers. According to our sources down in Hoover, Tiger Jake gets his hair done every eight weeks.

Whether or not you like Tiger Jake's racing stripes, he's one sweet pup!More at 4 on WHNT News 19 #SECMD17 @whnt pic.twitter.com/wyXwq96Co6 — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) July 13, 2017

Tiger Jake has received a lot of love on social media, including from WHNT News 19’s own Chris Davis and Taylor Tannebaum, who each posted their meetings with this one-of-a-kind mascot.