Meet Tiger Jake – SEC Media Days’ Newest Star

HOOVER, Ala. – If you’ve been anywhere on social media today, then you’ve likely seen the latest star from SEC Media Days: Tiger Jake.
The service dog was dyed to look like the mascot for his owner Ron’s favorite team, the Auburn Tigers. According to our sources down in Hoover, Tiger Jake gets his hair done every eight weeks.
Tiger Jake has received a lot of love on social media, including from WHNT News 19’s own Chris Davis and Taylor Tannebaum, who each posted their meetings with this one-of-a-kind mascot.