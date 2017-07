MADISON, Ala. — Madison police are currently looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

He’s white, 6’4″, and is 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top with the word “ARMY” on the front and black basketball shorts.

He’s known to have last been seen in the Autumn Haven Lane area of Madison.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Madison Police Department at (256) 722-7190.