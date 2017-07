Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A restaurant in the Rocket City is earning high marks.

The "Show-Bo's" recognize the best Bojangles location in the country. This year's award goes to the Bojangles on 72 West, near Slaughter Road, in Huntsville. It beat out more than 700 other locations in 11 states to take home top honors.

The store's unit director accepted the award along $15,000 grand prize shared by the restaurant team.