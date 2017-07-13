× Live blog from SEC Media Days as Auburn takes the stage and Freeze gets the heat

HOOVER, Ala. – A man was holding a tiny designer-dog on a leash in the Wynfrey lobby this morning. The dog was painted with orange and blue stripes, like a tiger.

Welcome to Day Four of the 2017 SEC Media Days.

Welcome to Auburn’s turn to take the stage.

Coach Gus Malzahn will be among today’s speakers, and the chances he’ll reveal the identity of his starting quarterback is somewhere along the same chance the Daily Planet will reveal the true identity of Clark Kent.

Not that he won’t be asked.

Malzahn will be joined by the league’s most consistent offensive weapon – placekicker Daniel Carlson – who is 141-for-141 on PATs and has kicked 69 field goals, eighth most in SEC history. It’s an encore performance at media days for Carlson, who – at a quick count – is one of fewer than five kickers to appear since media days began in 1989.

Also here from Auburn are defensive back Tray Matthews and offensive lineman Braden Smith.

Taking the stage along with Auburn today are Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp.

Freeze would be the most intriguing story, except an attorney has surely told him he can’t talk about legal matters. On Wednesday, former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt filed an antidefamation suit against the school and against Freeze.

The suit said, in part, it “is common knowledge among sports journalists that Coach Freeze does not take kindly to criticism, that he is “consistently exhibiting behaviors that are massively defensive” and goes “to extraordinary lengths through social media and otherwise to promote his self-image as a deeply spiritual Godly man who’s done nothing wrong and is being persecuted.”

Follow along with our live blog this morning as we hear what Malzahn, Freeze and Muschamp have to say.