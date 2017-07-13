SEC Media Days Live Blog: Auburn takes the stage & Freeze gets the heat

Live blog from SEC Media Days as Auburn takes the stage and Freeze gets the heat

Posted 8:37 am, July 13, 2017, by

HOOVER, Ala. – A man was holding a tiny designer-dog on a leash in the Wynfrey lobby this morning. The dog was painted with orange and blue stripes, like a tiger.

Welcome to Day Four of the 2017 SEC Media Days.

Welcome to Auburn’s turn to take the stage.

Coach Gus Malzahn will be among today’s speakers, and the chances he’ll reveal the identity of his starting quarterback is somewhere along the same chance the Daily Planet will reveal the true identity of Clark Kent.

Not that he won’t be asked.

Malzahn will be joined by the league’s most consistent offensive weapon – placekicker Daniel Carlson – who is 141-for-141 on PATs and has kicked 69 field goals, eighth most in SEC history. It’s an encore performance at media days for Carlson, who – at a quick count – is one of fewer than five kickers to appear since media days began in 1989.

Also here from Auburn are defensive back Tray Matthews and offensive lineman Braden Smith.

Taking the stage along with Auburn today are Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp.

Freeze would be the most intriguing story, except an attorney has surely told him he can’t talk about legal matters. On Wednesday, former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt filed an antidefamation suit against the school and against Freeze.

The suit said, in part, it “is common knowledge among sports journalists that Coach Freeze does not take kindly to criticism, that he is “consistently exhibiting behaviors that are massively defensive” and goes “to extraordinary lengths through social media and otherwise to promote his self-image as a deeply spiritual Godly man who’s done nothing wrong and is being persecuted.”

Follow along with our live blog this morning as we hear what Malzahn, Freeze and Muschamp have to say.

Mark McCarter July 13, 20179:19 am

Mark McCarter July 13, 20179:08 am

While acknowledging attendance has declined – some bowls are in smaller stadiums now – and the TV ratings are slightly lower, Wright Waters of the Football Bowl Association said “our TV partners are happy.”

He offered some numbers:

Total revenue paid by bowls: $616.8 million

Total expenses for the teams: $195.5 million

Net to teams: $511.4 million

Attendance drop: 4.5 percent

Number of bowls: 40 

Number of bowls owned by ESPN Events: 13

Number owned by pro franchises: 4

Mark McCarter July 13, 20179:07 am

WIll Muschamp noted that some of the media looked a little worse for the wear after 3 previous days (and nights). He teased a writer friend that he reminded him of the Joss Turner song, “You Look Like I Need A Drink.”

Mark McCarter July 13, 20179:01 am

Wright Waters, the executive director of the Football Bowl Association, spoke early this morning. He’s not unaware of the “too many bowls” criticism, but he stresses the positive experience for players, fans and the institutions that receive
substantial funding from bowls.

“I’m here to tell you every bowl has its own significance and own priorities,” Waters said. “You go to the Bahamas Bowl. Bahamians haven’t figured out our football yet, but for those teams and their fans, a week in the Bahamas isn’t bad.”

Mark McCarter July 13, 20178:42 am

The aforementioned tiger-dog meets a young friend: