Get ready for the 7th Annual Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Celebrities from popular reality television shows, a bass fishing legend, performing bears, and even a water-skiing squirrel will join more than 500 sporting manufacturer exhibitors when the 7th Annual Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo takes place at the Von Braun Civic Center’s South Hall from July 14 – 16.

The event is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees.

“Each year, we work to make sure that the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo is more celebrity-filled, action-packed, and exciting than the year before, and we have certainly accomplished that goal this year,” Expo co-founder Will Ainsworth said. “We will offer something of interest for deer, duck, turkey, dove, and quail hunters, as well as bass fishermen. In addition to the informative demos and display booths, attendees can meet some of their favorite stars from reality television, interact with legendary fisherman Bill Dance, and take part in many fun events designed especially for children, who will be the hunters and fishermen of tomorrow. Hundreds of door prizes will also be awarded throughout the event, as well.”

John Godwin, a star of the “Duck Dynasty” television show; Michael Waddell, a host of the Outdoor Channel’s popular “Bone Collector” show; and Hall of Fame fisherman Bill Dance, who has hosted the “Bill Dance Outdoors” series since 1968, will be on hand to sign autographs, pose for pictures, and answer audience questions.

“The Great Bear Show,” which features educational demonstrations with several live trained bears, and performances by Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel will take place throughout the weekend.

Landers McLarty Dodge Chrysler Jeep Subaru will also allow attendees to test drive a Dodge Ram, the official truck of the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo, during the weekend event.

The first 200 children to enter the doors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive free Zebco rod and reel combos courtesy of the Alabama Bass Trail.