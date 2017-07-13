Contractor stuck in ATM sends help messages through receipt slot

Police often responded to unusual calls, but this situation was one for the record books.

It happened at a Bank of America in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas. Cops say a contractor was changing a lock to a room connected to the ATM, but ended up getting stuck inside!

With no phone on hand, the contractor attempted to get help by sending customers using the ATM messages through the receipt slot. The notes said – “Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-***-****.”

The contractor told officers that most people thought it was a joke, but luckily for him someone took the situation seriously and called for help.

“We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine. So we are thinking this is a joke. It’s got to be a joke,” said Senior Officer Richard Olden.

Police eventually kicked down the door and were able to get the contractor out.

“Everyone is okay, but you will never see this in your life, that somebody was stuck in the ATM, it was just crazy,” said Olden.

Police said the contractor wasn’t hurt, but he was stuck inside the room for about two hours.