× City council passes lodging tax increase & surcharge to fund VBC expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council has approved a lodging tax increase and surcharge to fund an expansion of the Von Braun Center. The vote came during Thursday night’s meeting. It would be a 2% increase and a dollar surcharge for out-of-town visitors. The project is expected to cost $42 million.

Huntsville/Madison co cvb leaders say this expansion will be major for this city @whnt because vbc is a major contributor to growth here pic.twitter.com/uFANNOAhep — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) July 14, 2017

Per the Von Braun Center’s website, highlights of the project include:

-The addition of a new ballroom/multi-purpose space of 35,000 sq. ft. that will include an outdoor terrace.

-Renovation of the existing North Hall.

-The addition of 14,000 sq. ft. of breakout meeting space.

-New pre-function/lobby of 15,000 sq. ft.

-New concourse that will seamlessly connect to the existing South Hall concourse and the Embassy Suites hotel.

-Extension of the existing concourse leading from the Concert Hall and Arena to the newly constructed facilities.

-The addition of a new full-service kitchen.

-The extension of South Hall garage under the newly constructed facilities.

-The addition of a 1,200 capacity music hall and food and beverage venue.

