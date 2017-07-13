Become a healthy snack master with these snack hacks

Everybody knows that proper nutrition is a key part of good health, but when energy lags and you need a snack to keep you going. It can be tempting to reach for something sugary instead of something good for you.
Because there’s so much temptation, snacking has a bad image for some, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
A healthy snack can provide energy in the middle of the day and keep you from overeating at meal time.
Try these healthy snack hacks:
- First and foremost — avoid the junk food.
- if you have to keep sugary snacks in your home, put them where they’re hard to see or reach.
- Don’t spend money on pre-packaged snacks.
- Buy healthful choices in bulk and divide out portions yourself at home.
- This will keep you from eating too much at one time.
- It also allows you to tailor your snacks to your specific health needs, like subbing-in unsalted nuts in home made trail mix.
- Give your veggies a kick with healthy dips or spreads, like humus or tzatziki.
- Try to vary your vegetables to include green, red and orange options.
- Bring your ready-to-eat snacks with you so you have power over your snack choices.
- Stock up on whole fruits like bananas, apples and oranges
- They’re easy to throw into a bag and provide natural sugars rather than the processed kind.
- Give yourself a nutrient blast by combining food groups
- yogurt and berries
- apples and peanut butter
- whole grain crackers with turkey and avocado.
And because healthy can be fun, here are some creative healthy snack ideas:
Photo Gallery