SEC Media Days Live Blog: Auburn takes the stage & Freeze gets the heat

Become a healthy snack master with these snack hacks

Posted 12:42 pm, July 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:47PM, July 13, 2017

Everybody knows that proper nutrition is a key part of good health, but when energy lags and you need a snack to keep you going. It can be tempting to reach for something sugary instead of something good for you.

Because there’s so much temptation, snacking has a bad image for some, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

A healthy snack can provide energy in the middle of the day and keep you from overeating at meal time.

Try these healthy snack hacks:

  • First and foremost — avoid the junk food.
    • if you have to keep sugary snacks in your home, put them where they’re hard to see or reach.
  • Don’t spend money on pre-packaged snacks.
    • Buy healthful choices in bulk and divide out portions yourself at home.
    • This will keep you from eating too much at one time.
    • It also allows you to tailor your snacks to your specific health needs, like subbing-in unsalted nuts in home made trail mix.
  • Give your veggies a kick with healthy dips or spreads, like humus or tzatziki.
  • Try to vary your vegetables to include green, red and orange options.
  • Bring your ready-to-eat snacks with you so you have power over your snack choices.
  • Stock up on whole fruits like bananas, apples and oranges
    • They’re easy to throw into a bag and provide natural sugars rather than the processed kind.
  • Give yourself a nutrient blast by combining food groups
    • yogurt and berries
    • apples and peanut butter
    • whole grain crackers with turkey and avocado.

And because healthy can be fun, here are some creative healthy snack ideas:

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

 