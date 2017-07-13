Become a healthy snack master with these snack hacks

Everybody knows that proper nutrition is a key part of good health, but when energy lags and you need a snack to keep you going. It can be tempting to reach for something sugary instead of something good for you.

Because there’s so much temptation, snacking has a bad image for some, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

A healthy snack can provide energy in the middle of the day and keep you from overeating at meal time.

Try these healthy snack hacks:

First and foremost — avoid the junk food. if you have to keep sugary snacks in your home, put them where they’re hard to see or reach.

Don’t spend money on pre-packaged snacks. Buy healthful choices in bulk and divide out portions yourself at home. This will keep you from eating too much at one time. It also allows you to tailor your snacks to your specific health needs, like subbing-in unsalted nuts in home made trail mix.

Give your veggies a kick with healthy dips or spreads, like humus or tzatziki.

Try to vary your vegetables to include green, red and orange options.

Bring your ready-to-eat snacks with you so you have power over your snack choices.

Stock up on whole fruits like bananas, apples and oranges They’re easy to throw into a bag and provide natural sugars rather than the processed kind.

Give yourself a nutrient blast by combining food groups yogurt and berries apples and peanut butter whole grain crackers with turkey and avocado.



And because healthy can be fun, here are some creative healthy snack ideas: