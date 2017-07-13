× Authorities searching for “Most Wanted” in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement agencies in the Shoals are holding hundreds of outstanding warrants. The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers is featuring some of the folk’s authorities need help locating.

We start off this most wanted list with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday afternoon, deputies released the mug shot of Lyndon Ricks. He has outstanding warrants for failure to pay child support.

We now move to Muscle Shoals.

Tabitha Anne McKinney has an arrest warrant for theft of property.

Talisha Chambers McCann is wanted in Muscle Shoals as well. McCann has warrants for theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Muscle Shoals police are holding an arrest warrant for Scotty Wade Lynkins. His charge is for theft of property.

Kayla Lorene Scott has a warrant with Muscle Shoals police for theft of property as well.

Officers are also looking for Elbert Donald Taylor. His warrant in Muscle Shoals is for theft of property.

Andre Terell Glenn has outstanding warrants with Muscle Shoals police he needs to answer for.

If you recognize any of these people, call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. Phone operators can be reached by dialing (256)386-8685.

If texting, send your detailed message to 274637.

You can feel safer for getting an accused criminal off the streets, and each tip is kept anonymous and is worth a cash reward.