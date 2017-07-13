× 12th annual Swim for Melissa and Miracle Bash set for early August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is proud to sponsor this year’s Swim for Melissa and Miracle Bash, major fundraising events for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

Each year, more than 1,000 newborns are admitted into the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (RNICU) at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

These fundraisers help provide funds to buy the equipment needed to give the tiny patients the care and treatment they need.

The 12th annual Miracle Bash will be held at Huntsville Botanical Gardens on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. You’ll enjoy a buffet dinner, a fabulous silent auction, and live music.

Swim for Melissa is set for August 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton Cove Pool. It’s a non-competitive swim for children four to 16 years. During the event, each child has the opportunity to swim as many laps as possibly during a 5-minute time period.

Registration is $20 per swimmer, and all participants will receive a free t-shirt. Swimmers will also receive additional prizes for money raised.

In addition to the swim, the entire family is invited to enjoy a day full of family fun – face painting, food, and more!

For more information about Miracle Bash & Swim for Melissa, please contact Sarah Bedsole at 256.265.8077 or sarah.bedsole@hhsys.org.

About the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund:

Amy and Chris George are grateful parents with a passion for supporting Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children’s Regional Neonatal ICU. In June 2005, Amy gave birth at 26 weeks to Melissa Suzanne and Ann Catherine. Melissa died just a few hours after she was born, and Ann Catherine was a patient in Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children’s Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 68 days. Amy and Chris were touched by the care both of their daughters received in the RNICU, and in November 2005 established the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund to raise money to buy critically needed technology for the RNICU. Friends of all ages support Swim for Melissa and the Miracle Bash each year in support of our hospital’s tiniest, most vulnerable patients.