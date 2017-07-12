× UNA releases new details in officer involved shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama police chief says he stands behind his officer who was involved in a shooting this past Sunday. Wednesday afternoon, we got the first details surrounding the shooting which left a woman injured.

Parking Lot AA on the UNA Campus was the scene of where the shooting happened Sunday morning.

UNA Police Chief Kevin Gillilan said his officer suspected a driver of being impaired, so he pulled them over.

According to Gillilan, the traffic stop escalated after the officer checked the female driver’s identity. Authorities say Jessica Dye, the driver, had outstanding arrest warrants.

“Despite several warnings from the officer, Ms. Dye attempted to flee by shifting the vehicle in reverse and by accelerating towards the officer,” Chief Gillilan said.

Gillilan said with no way to escape, the officer fired his weapon.

Law enforcement sources say Dye was shot multiple times.

“There was a second attempt to flee after the shots were fired, in which the officer did not re-engage by continuing to fire,” stated Gillilan.

Dye made it several blocks before crashing her car.

As investigators documented the scene, bullet holes could be seen in the windshield.

“I believe his intention was to do everything to avoid a situation like this,” Gillilan explained. “There were several attempts to deescalate the situation, so I have no concerns.”

At the request of UNA the investigation is being conducted by the SBI and Lauderdale County District Attorneys Office. Chief Gillilan said his officer will likely remain on paid leave until the SBI finishes their investigation.

As for 28-year-old Jessica Dye, she remains in fair condition at ECM Hospital in Florence. No charges have been filed.