Total solar eclipse viewing party to be held at First Tennessee Park in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nashville Sounds, Adventure Science Center and Metro Nashville have partnered for a total eclipse viewing party at First Tennessee Park on August 21, according to The Tennessean.

Festivities will include a performance by the Nashville Symphony and hands-on science demonstrations and astronomy activities for children.

Attendees will receive special solar glasses to view the eclipse, which will begin shortly before Noon and reach totality by 1:27 p.m.

Doors to the 10,000-person capacity ballpark are set to open at 10:30 a.m.

