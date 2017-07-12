Sun rises higher in the sky during summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sun reached its highest elevation of the year in late June and stays quiet high through July. That simply means the sun reaches a higher point in the sky during summer, giving us a more direct dose of sunlight. The sun elevation angle shifts throughout the year as the Earth orbits the sun, while rotating on its tilted axis.

This is part of the reason that the UV Index is usually higher in the summertime. The UV Index is calculated by considering factors like your location, weather conditions, and sun elevation angle. The index is usually given on a scale of 1-10 with higher values meaning a higher risk of sun damage.

Since the sun's elevation angle stays high throughout the summer, it's a good time to be aware of sun and heat related illnesses. Make sure you're taking extra care of your pets and kids while they're outside playing.

Check over our tips on staying safe in the heat and always check the forecast to prepare!