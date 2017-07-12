× Rescue crews respond to construction site off Wall Triana Blvd.

MADISON, Ala. – Rescue Crews with Madison and Huntsville Cities and other emergency personnel have responded to the report of someone who has fallen more than 20 feet.

A Med Flight helicopter also responded to the area.

This response by emergency personnel is on Dunlop Blvd. in Madison.

Just moments ago, our photographer on the scene noticed emergency crews pull someone out from the concrete seen in the image above.

Details are still very limited at this time. WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene tracking down the latest information.