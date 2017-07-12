× Priceville Police: Teen shot, killed by officer backed car into patrol car, crushing officer

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – The Priceville Police Department has released more details today in the shooting death of a teenager who led authorities on a chase that ended in Huntsville. The chase happened Friday, July 7th.

The release says an officer identified the vehicle as stolen and tried to stop the driver, now identified only as a 16-year-old. The driver led him on a chase that ended on Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville. The release says the offender struck another vehicle and came to a stop. The officer stopped behind the stolen vehicle.

According to Priceville Police, the teen suddenly backed the stolen car into the driver’s side door of the patrol vehicle as the officer was stepping out to arrest the offender. The officer was crushed between the door and the body of the vehicle, which “put the officer’s life in immediate danger.”

Acting Police Chief Rick Williams with the Priceville Police Department stated, “Our officer responded appropriately to this threat to save his life with the use of deadly force.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting a thorough investigation at this time. Williams says, for that reason, they cannot release any further details on the case. He is also not releasing the officer’s name.

The officer involved has been treated for his injuries, and is presently on paid administrative leave. “He has endured physical and emotional wounds as can be expected,” said Williams. “To the extent that he needs to heal in private.”

Williams closed with this:

“As for the teenager and his family, our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this time. As I stated earlier, it’s been a very difficult time for us and we ask that you also keep our officers in your thoughts and prayers as well.”

A note about the Priceville Police Department: Acting Police Chief Williams wants everyone to know that the vehicles have been equipped with dash cameras for more than 20 years. Each officer also has body cameras that they have worn for the last 4-5 years.