NWS: Hytop radar undergoing upgrade July 17, system outage for two weeks

Beginning July 17, you may notice radar data for the Valley area missing from some weather apps and programs.

The reason: The Hytop specific radar system is undergoing system upgrades, which means the radar will be down for as much as two weeks. As a result, that data will not be fed into local radar applications and programs, like the popular RadarScope app that is used on mobile devices.

Our LiveAlert 19 app and Interactive Radar on whnt.com will still provide radar imagery for the Tennessee Valley. These two sources use the entire national Nexrad Radar network to provide radar data — specifically, data from Columbus Air Force base in Mississippi as well as National Weather Service radar data from offices in Nashville and Birmingham.

Additional information about the Hytop (KHTX) radar outage is available below from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.